Romania, Japan herald century of diplomacy at bridge site

“The bridge is a turning point,” Ciurea said. “It’s important for the whole country. It’s definitely one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in the country. It basically connects the port of Constanta to the whole region, Moldova … and especially the Danube Delta.”

According to Webuild, the Italian contractor, the bridge will consist of steel wires with a total length of about 40,000 kilometers (25,000 miles) — the same as the circumference of the Earth.

Hiroshi Ueda, Japan’s ambassador to Romania, said that the suspension bridge is “a very good example of connectivity within the European Union.”

According to the Japanese Embassy in Bucharest, more than 100 Japanese companies in Romania have created approximately 40,000 jobs. In 2018, Shinzo Abe was the first Japanese prime minister to pay a working visit to Romania.

Stephen McGrath reported from Sighisoara.

Caption Workers install cables on the structure during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Danube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Japanese ambassador to Romania Hiroshi Ueda, right, along with Romanian officials breaks the cover of a sake barrel during a ceremony on the river Danube at the construction site of a suspension bridge across the Danube river, in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union. The event also marked 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

