Roman Polanski honors Poles who saved him from the Holocaust

Polanski was nine years old when his parents made him escape from the Krakow Ghetto during the German occupation of Poland during World War II. Both of his parents were soon after deported to death camps.

He was given shelter by the Buchalas from 1943-45, in the small southern village of Wysoka.

They are among some 7,000 Poles now recognized by Yad Vashem for saving Jews from certain death at the hands of Nazi German forces. More people from Poland have been recognized for such heroism than from any other country.

Polanski's mother died in Auschwitz, but his father survived the Mauthausen camp and the two were reunited after the war.

Among Polanski's award-winning projects is a story of Holocaust survival, the 2003 film the “The Pianist."

Two years ago Polanski was expelled from the organization that bestows the Academy Awards for raping a minor. His request to have his membership reinstated was rejected this year.