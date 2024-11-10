Nation & World News
Roma fires Juric for its 2nd coaching change this season

Roma has fired Ivan Juric to mark its second coaching change this season
Roma players stand dejected after conceding the thrid goal during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

AP

AP

Roma players stand dejected after conceding the thrid goal during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (AP)
21 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Roma fired Ivan Juric to mark its second coaching change this season, with the move coming after a 3-2 home loss to Bologna on Sunday in Serie A.

Juric replaced the popular Daniele De Rossi in September but hasn't turned Roma's fortunes around.

The Giallorossi are in 12th place and only four points above the relegation zone.

“We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks,” Roma said in a statement. “He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

“The search for a new head coach has already begun and we expect an announcement in the coming days,” Roma added.

Claudio Ranieri and Roberto Mancini have been linked as possible new coaches for Roma, which could also rehire De Rossi, who is still under contract with the club.

Some sections of Roma fans walked out of the Stadio Olimpico midway through the game against Bologna.

It’s been a season filled with crisis for Roma’s American owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

Fans protested after De Rossi, a former club captain, was fired. De Rossi was hired in January to replace the fired Jose Mourinho and impressed so much during the second half of last season that he was given a contract extension in June through 2026-27.

CEO and general manager Lina Souloukou resigned from Roma days after De Rossi’s firing, as fans blamed her for De Rossi’s departure.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Roma's head coach Ivan Juric gives instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

AP

AP

Roma players stand dejected after the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

AP

AP

Roma's head coach Ivan Juric prior to the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Union SG and Roma at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

AP

AP

