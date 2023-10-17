Rolls-Royce is cutting up to 2,500 jobs in an overhaul of the UK jet engine maker

Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce says it’s cutting up to 2,500 jobs globally as part of a corporate overhaul that its new CEO is carrying out

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago

Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce said Tuesday it's cutting up to 2,500 jobs globally as part of a corporate overhaul that its new CEO is carrying out.

The aerospace company was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic that decimated demand for air travel. Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over as chief executive in January, said the layoffs are aimed at making Rolls-Royce “more streamlined and efficient."

Rolls-Royce, based in Derby, central England, didn't disclose where jobs will be cut, but around half of its 42,000-person workforce is based in the United Kingdom.

The cuts will remove duplication and bring cost efficiencies in the latest stage of its “multi-year transformation," the company said.

“We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future," Erginbilgic said.

The company slashed 9,000 jobs globally in 2020 as it grappled with the collapse of air travel during the pandemic.

The new turnaround plan also includes creating a new company-wide procurement division that can take advantage of Rolls-Royce's size to cut costs and reduce supply chain delays.

Editors' Picks

New video footage from night of fatal UGA crash details club visit 1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
3h ago

Credit: cus

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Another Savannah River deepening will take another bipartisan alliance
3h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
3h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
3h ago

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

Storied Black Atlanta company reemerging with help from Magic Johnson
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Clashes erupt again on the Lebanon-Israel border after an anti-tank missile is fired from...
4m ago
Palestinian medics in Gaza struggle to save lives under Israeli siege and bombardment
10m ago
Choice Hotels offers nearly $8 billion for larger rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Calais Campbell to donate $150,000 to teachers
22m ago
DeKalb aims to train 150 new teachers in 2 years with residency programs
10h ago
‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top