Rollins tells of threats as she readies for US attorney job

Rollins will be the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Massachusetts following her confirmation by the U.S. Senate earlier this month. She discussed the harassment she has received during a radio interview on Tuesday with GBH News.

“My security team is fielding calls with people using the N-word and saying they want to put a bullet in my head and, you know, they know I have children,” said Rollins, who has served as Suffolk County District Attorney since 2019.