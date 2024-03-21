BreakingNews
BREAKING | 2 Georgia inmates knock out deputy, escape
Nation & World News

Roller ball candies linked to fatal choking and injury in children, CPSC warns

Candy treats that use roller balls to let kids eat sweet liquid have been linked to choking, including at least one death
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Candy treats that use roller balls to let kids eat sweet liquid have been linked to choking, including at least one death, and should not be used, a federal safety agency warned Thursday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candy's rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child's throat.

The agency has issued recall announcements for multiple products, including Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, which was linked to the death of a 7-year-old girl, and Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy, which was tied to the choking and hospitalization of a 7-year-old boy, both last year. Seventy million units of Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy were recalled in October.

“CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell any candy of this type. Consumers should stop using and dispose of these products,” the agency said in a statement.

Reports of incidents related to this candy can be posted on www.SaferProducts.gov.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,0002h ago

Credit: AJC

BREAKING
2 Georgia inmates knock out deputy, escape
20m ago

Credit: File photo

Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says
58m ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
The Latest

Credit: AP

NCAA Tournament Latest: Duquesne’s Dambrot can’t retire yet
8m ago
New bipartisan bill would require online identification, labeling of AI-generated videos...
9m ago
US surgeons transplant a gene-edited pig kidney into a patient for the first time
10m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta