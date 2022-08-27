Roland Mesnier, pastry chef for five presidents, dies at 78

At Christmas time, he was known for the elaborate gingerbread houses he made to help decorate the White House. He said he also needed to make more pastries than usual for holiday parties because some tended to “disappear into pocketbooks or pockets” and often ended up as Christmas tree ornaments in people’s homes.

Mesnier grew up in Bonnay, a village in eastern France, in a family of nine children and began his career as an apprentice at age 14. White House archives describe him leaving home with a cardboard suitcase and five francs to begin his apprenticeship at the Patisserie Maurivard in Besançon, France. He later worked in Paris and the German cities of Hanover and Hamburg before landing a job at the Savoy hotel in London.

In 1967, he became a pastry chef at a hotel in Bermuda and while living on the island met his future wife, a vacationing schoolteacher from West Virginia. A decade later, he was working at The Homestead resort in Virginia when he heard that the White House was looking for a new pastry chef.

When asked in 2004 about working at the White House, he said: “You don’t think about free time, spare time, etc. Because your time is at the White House. Any time you are needed you have to be there.”

“It could be Christmas day, Easter, your birthday, your mother’s birthday, your child’s birthday — you are going to be at the White House if you are needed,” he said.

“The White House always comes first.”

He is survived by his son, George Mesnier.

FILE - First lady Laura Bush listens to White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier, right, explain the components of the gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room, during a preview of the White House holiday decorations Dec. 4, 2003, in Washington. Mesnier, a White House executive chef and who served five presidential administrations for roughly 25 years, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: MANUEL BALCE CENETA

FILE - White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier shows off the 45 pound Easter egg and replica of Barney, the president's dog March 29, 2002, as he prepares for the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House. Mesnier, a White House executive chef and who served five presidential administrations for roughly 25 years, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File) Credit: Ron Edmonds