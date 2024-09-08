Nation & World News

Roglic protects lead on final day to win Spanish Vuelta for a record-equaling 4th time

Primoz Roglic has won a record-equaling fourth Spanish Vuelta title after protecting his lead in the individual time trial that closed the three-week Grand Tour race
Primoz Roglic of Slovenia lifts the trophy after winning La Vuelta cycling race during the last stage in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia lifts the trophy after winning La Vuelta cycling race during the last stage in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul White)
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Primoz Roglic won a record-equaling fourth Spanish Vuelta title after successfully protecting his lead in the final individual time trial on Sunday.

Roglic finished the 24.6-kilometer(15.3-mile) time trial without any scares, and his overall lead of more than two minutes was never in jeopardy.

He ended cycling's final Grand Tour of the year 2 minutes, 36 seconds ahead of Australia's Ben O'Connor, who led for nearly two weeks. Enric Mas finished third overall, more than three minutes off the lead.

“I wanted to finish it off. It was tough but everything went fine and I’m happy,” Roglic said. “It’s a lot of sacrifice. It’s not only me. My family, everyone around, we all sacrifice dearly for this. I just feel happy that I can do it. I really appreciate the support that I get.”

Roglic was second in the final time trial Sunday, ending 31 seconds behind stage winner Stefan Küng of Switzerland.

Roglic matched the record of four titles won by Spanish rider Roberto Heras in 2000 and 2003-05. The Slovenian rider's other victories came from 2019-21.

Another Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar, had won the other Grand Tour races this year — the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.

It was Roglic's first Vuelta triumph since switching from team Jumbo Visma to Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe.

Roglic, a Tokyo Olympic gold medalist in the individual time trial, got off to a slow start this year but gradually cut into the lead of O’Connor. Roglic finally took the leader’s red jersey on Friday after a couple of strong runs on difficult climbing stages.

The Vuelta this year finished with a time trial instead of the usual low-key arrival in Madrid when cycling custom requires overall challengers to respect the race leader’s advantage.

Roglic said winning a fifth Vuelta next year “would be nice, it's never enough, but four is already crazy.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Police officers walk by a police armoured vehicle before the last stage of La Vuelta cycling race in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Morocco’s El Idrissi smashes women’s marathon world record on the last day of the...22m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wearing the eyes of Picasso Townsend wins third straight high jump gold medal at...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hunter Woodhall wins Paralympic sprint title to join his wife as a gold medalist
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to watch at the Paris Paralympics on Friday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wildfire east of LA threatens tens of thousands of homes and forces evacuations3m ago
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is re-elected in a landslide in gas-rich Algeria7m ago
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the US Open men's final9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show