Roger Goodell says the NFL is working 'very hard' to hold a game in Berlin

MUNICH (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has an answer for German fans wondering about rumors the league could be heading to their capital city of Berlin: “Believe it.”

The NFL played its first regular-season game in Germany in Munich in 2022, then two games in Frankfurt the following year. Munich is hosting Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, the fifth and last overseas game of the season.

“I usually tell people, ‘Don’t believe rumors.’ In this case, I might say, ‘Believe it.’ We’re working on it, but it isn’t finalized. We really feel like Berlin would be a great addition, so we’re looking very hard at that. Our people have been working very hard at it,” Goodell said in a Q-and-A session with fans in Munich. “But I want to add that does not mean we’re not going to be back in Frankfurt and Munich.”