BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
ajc logo
X

Roger Federer's goodbye will be in doubles, maybe with Nadal

Switzerland's Roger Federer smiles during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer smiles during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

National & World News
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Roger Federer says he now is at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to close his career with one doubles match at the Laver Cup perhaps with longtime rival Rafael Nadal by his side

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer is known for his elegant style of play, for his longevity, for his 20 Grand Slam titles — and for occasional tears in his most emotional post-match moments, whether after victory or defeat.

There was none of that sort of sadness Wednesday, just smiles and some chuckles at his own jokes, as Federer appeared at a news conference to discuss his retirement from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations. He will close his career with a doubles match at the Laver Cup on Friday — perhaps alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer said he is now at peace with the decision to walk away, which comes a few weeks after Serena Williams played what is expected to be her last match at the U.S. Open, and he wants this farewell to be a celebration.

“I really don’t want it to be a funeral,” Federer said. “I want it to be really happy and powerful and party mode.”

Wearing a blue blazer with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows and a white polo shirt, Federer took questions for about a half-hour at the arena that will host the team competition founded by his management company.

“I’m nervous going in, because I haven’t played in so long,” he said. “I hope I can be somewhat competitive.”

Federer, who announced last week via social media that he would be retiring after the Laver Cup, said it took him a bit to get used to the idea of stepping away from competition.

But it was something he understood he needed to do after running into setbacks in July during his rehabilitation from what was his third surgery on his right knee in about 1 1/2 years.

“You try to go to the next level in training, and I could feel it was getting difficult. ... Then, I guess, I was also getting more tired, because you have to put more effort into it to be able to sort of believe that it was going to turn around. You start getting too pessimistic. Then I also got a scan back, which wasn’t what I wanted it to be," Federer explained. “At some point, you sit down and go, ‘OK, we are at an intersection here, at a crossroad, and you have to take a turn. Which way is it?’ I was not willing to go into the direction of: 'Let’s risk it all.' I’m not ready for that. I always said that was never my goal.”

And the hardest part came when he knew he needed to stop.

“You're sad,” Federer said, “in the very moment when you realize, ‘OK, this is the end.’”

The last procedure on his knee came shortly after a quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in July 2021, which will go into the books as the last singles match of a superlative career that began in the 1990s and included 103 tournament titles, a Davis Cup championship for Switzerland, Olympic medals and hundreds of weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

In his online farewell message last week, Federer referred to retirement as a "bittersweet decision."

He was asked Wednesday what aspect was most bitter and what was most sweet.

“The bitterness: You always want to play forever," he said. “I love being out on court. I love playing against the guys. I love traveling. ... It was all perfect. I love my career from every angle.”

And then he added: “The sweet part was that I know everybody has to do it at one point; everybody has to leave the game. It’s been a great, great journey. For that, I’m really grateful.”

He will play doubles for Team Europe against Team World on Day 1 of the event, then will give way to 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini for singles over the weekend. That plan was run by the ATP and both team captains, John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg, Federer said.

As for his doubles partner for the last hurrah? Federer would not say definitively — he said that's up to Borg — but the not-so-hidden secret is that it is expected to be Nadal, who holds the men's record of 22 major championships.

Back in February, when word emerged that Federer would be in London this week, he said Nadal messaged him last year suggesting they play doubles together again. They teamed up to win a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017.

“If we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing,” Nadal said in February, “then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”

While other contemporaries of Federer and stars of the sport are on Team Europe, such as 21-time Slam champ Novak Djokovic and three-time major winner Andy Murray, the Federer vs. Nadal matchup will go down in history as among the greatest rivalries in tennis or any other sport.

They played each other 40 times in all (Nadal won 26), with 14 Grand Slam matchups (Nadal won 10). Nadal came out on top in their classic 2008 Wimbledon final, considered by some the greatest match in history; Federer won their last showdown, in the 2019 semifinals at the All England Club.

“It could be quite, I don’t know, a unique situation, if it were to happen,” Federer said about the doubles pairing. “For us, as well, to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship, I think, is maybe a great message, as well, to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond."

As for his future?

The father of two sets of twins — girls 13, boys 8 — wouldn’t say exactly what he has planned, other than a vacation, but he did say he would remain connected to tennis in some capacity.

Recalling the way Borg stayed away from the sport for years after retiring, Federer sought to reassure his own fans by saying: “I won’t be a ghost.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer arrives for a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Switzerland's Roger Federer arrives for a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer arrives for a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer gestures during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Switzerland's Roger Federer gestures during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer gestures during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer waves during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Switzerland's Roger Federer waves during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer waves during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer attends a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Switzerland's Roger Federer attends a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer attends a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer adjusts his collar during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Switzerland's Roger Federer adjusts his collar during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer adjusts his collar during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer looks down during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Switzerland's Roger Federer looks down during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer looks down during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer gestures during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Switzerland's Roger Federer gestures during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Switzerland's Roger Federer gestures during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Editors' Picks
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation16h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
18h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart confers with tight end Jesse Sanders while taking the field to play South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released
14h ago
Braves catcher William Contreras hits a solo home run to the left field during the sixth inning at Truist Park against Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

William Contreras’ breakout season for Braves shouldn’t go underappreciated
17h ago
Braves catcher William Contreras hits a solo home run to the left field during the sixth inning at Truist Park against Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

William Contreras’ breakout season for Braves shouldn’t go underappreciated
17h ago
Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue reacts after a 10-3 victory over Clemson. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Zion Logue has come a long way to step up for Georgia’s defense
2h ago
The Latest
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about a counterterrorism raid carried out by U.S. special forces that killed top Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in northwestern Syria, Feb. 3, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Biden and top national security officials have cited the recent strike killing al-Qaida head Ayman al-Zawahri as evidence that America maintains an “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism capacity in Afghanistan after the withdrawal. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter
5m ago
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
7m ago
Iran's president says he's serious about reviving nuke deal
10m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
3h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top