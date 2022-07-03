Roger Federer hopes to play 'one more time' at Wimbledon

Federer has said he plans to return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

“Of course I’ve missed being here. I would have loved to be here. I knew walking out here last year, it was going to be a tough year ahead. Maybe didn’t think it was going to take me this long to come back. But the knee has been rough on me,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t know if I should make the trip, but I’m happy standing right here, right now.”

The whole scene was, in some respects, an infomercial for the Grand Slam event itself.

There were gauzy videos — three in all — quips from co-hosts Sue Barker and John McEnroe, performances by Cliff Richard, who used to help kill time by singing during rain delays (a thing of the past, now that Centre Court and No. 1 Court are outfitted with retractable roofs), and Freya Ridings, who sang the 2017 ballad “Lost Without You” while accompanying herself on a white piano placed on the grass near some front-row seats.

Past champions on hand included some still in the brackets this year, such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep in singles, and Venus Williams in mixed doubles.

Djokovic, the six-time winner scheduled to play at Centre Court in the fourth round later Sunday, joked when it was his turn with the microphone: “Gosh, I feel more nervous than when I’m playing.”

Andy Murray, whose 2013 Wimbledon singles trophy was the first for a British man in 77 years, Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova were other active players present. And there were big names from yesteryear, too, of course: Billie Jean King, Rod Laver, Chris Evert, Bjorn Borg — he and McEnroe, fierce rivals in the 1980s, hugged each other — Stefan Edberg and Goran Ivanisevic.

Also listed by the club as attending: the son of Leslie Godfree, who delivered the first serve in the first match at Centre Court in 1922, and the grandson of Algernon Kingscote, Godfree’s opponent that day.

Absent were three of the winningest players in tournament history: Martina Navratilova (who tested positive for COVID-19 and wrote on Twitter she was "gutted" to miss the occasion), Serena Williams and Pete Sampras. Navratilova's nine singles championships are a Wimbledon record; Williams, who lost in the first round last week, and Sampras, who retired in 2002, each won it seven times.

___

Former Wimbledon singles champions from left: John Newcombe, Chris Evert, Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg applaud during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Venus Williams takes a photo standing between U.S. tennis legend Billie Jean King and Rod Laver during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Venus Williams takes a photo standing between U.S. tennis legend Billie Jean King and Rod Laver during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

U.S. tennis legend Billie Jean King laughs during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Switzerland's Roger Federer waves during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Former tennis player Sue Barker and John McEnroe arrive for a100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)