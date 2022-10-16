Rodriguez's 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State

Levis quickly regrouped to hit Dekel Crowdus with a 50-yard strike, and Rodriguez dragged several defenders with him for the 7-yard TD run that was upheld on review.

Levis finished 17 of 23 passing for 230 yards to outdo record-breaking MSU counterpart Will Rogers, who was 25 of 37 for 203 and a 1-yard TD to Austin Williams.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs entered the game clicking in all phases and averaging over 40 points during their three-game winning streak. Everything came to a screeching halt as they reached the end zone just once, and that was midway through the third period. The ground game managed just 22 yards.

Kentucky: The Wildcats looked more whole with Levis back and Rodriguez adding another solid performance. Their defense bounced back big time from a flat second half last week, pressuring Rogers and limiting his receivers' space after the catch.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State visits No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

Kentucky has a bye before visiting No. 6 Tennessee on Oct. 29.

