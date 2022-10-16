ajc logo
X

Rodriguez's 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State

National & World News
By GARY B. GRAVES, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two second-half scores, Will Levis returned from a one-game absence to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass and No. 22 Kentucky topped No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two second-half scores, Will Levis returned from a one-game absence to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass and No. 22 Kentucky topped No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 on Saturday night to halt a two-game slide.

Rodriguez achieved season highs in yardage and carries (30) in his third game back from a suspension. He rushed for touchdowns of 16 and 7 yards. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) sorely needed his second score for insurance, coming right after Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) within 20-17.

Levis started after missing last week's 24-14 loss to South Carolina with a left foot injury and began promisingly, even though Kentucky had only a field goal to show for it in a 3-3 first half marred by 16 combined penalties for 124 yards. His 33-yard completion to Barion Brown led to a go-ahead field goal in the third quarter, but he landed hard on his shoulder after being hit while throwing and went to the locker room for examination.

Levis was back for the next possession and eventually threaded a 3-yard touchdown pass to Rahsaan Lewis on fourth down to put Kentucky up 13-10 with 4:10 remaining in the third. Rodriguez bulled ahead to make it 20-10 with 11:43 left, and Kentucky had a chance to extend its lead before Levis threw the interception that got the Bulldogs close.

Forbes had it read right away and jumped the route for an easy pickoff. It was his second pick-six in three games and the fifth of his career, tying an SEC record.

Levis quickly regrouped to hit Dekel Crowdus with a 50-yard strike, and Rodriguez dragged several defenders with him for the 7-yard TD run that was upheld on review.

Levis finished 17 of 23 passing for 230 yards to outdo record-breaking MSU counterpart Will Rogers, who was 25 of 37 for 203 and a 1-yard TD to Austin Williams.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs entered the game clicking in all phases and averaging over 40 points during their three-game winning streak. Everything came to a screeching halt as they reached the end zone just once, and that was midway through the third period. The ground game managed just 22 yards.

Kentucky: The Wildcats looked more whole with Levis back and Rodriguez adding another solid performance. Their defense bounced back big time from a flat second half last week, pressuring Rogers and limiting his receivers' space after the catch.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State visits No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

Kentucky has a bye before visiting No. 6 Tennessee on Oct. 29.

___

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Dansby Swanson said future isn’t on his mind right now4h ago

Credit: TNS

‘I’m speechless’: Braves grapple with season ending long before they expected
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five observations on the Braves’ loss to the Phillies in the NLDS
3h ago

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
2h ago

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
2h ago

Credit: Matt Rourke

This time, Braves were part of someone else’s storybook run
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Phil Long

González, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
11m ago
Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests
14m ago
Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top