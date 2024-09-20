Rodgers sparkles in his first home start since his injury to lead Jets to 24-3 win over Patriots

Breaking: Burt Jones’ texts show internal GOP rifts over Trump during 2020 election battle
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in a superb homecoming performance, New York's defense was dominant and the Jets rolled to a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots in their home opener Thursday night.

Rodgers started his first game at MetLife Stadium since leaving the field just over a year ago with a torn Achilles tendon in New York's opener. The 40-year-old quarterback showed no signs of the injury — or playing in his third game in 11 days — while scrambling several times and making off-balance throws all night, slicing through New England's defense with surgical precision.

Rodgers finished 27 of 35 for 281 yards with TD tosses to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard and heard chants of “Aa-ron! Rod-gers!” throughout as the Jets (2-1) ended an eight-game home losing streak against the Patriots (1-2).

New York, which stopped a 15-game skid against New England in Bill Belichick's final game as the Patriots' coach, sacked Jacoby Brissett five times. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in April, made his NFL debut when he replaced Brissett with 4:24 left in the game.

Breece Hall ran for a score for the Jets, who also snapped a six-game skid in Thursday night games.

And there was never much of a doubt in this one between the AFC East rivals.

Rodgers jogged onto the field to a thunderous ovation. Soon after, he sent the crowd into a frenzy again.

After the Jets' first drive stalled, Rodgers marched them down the field — with a little help by a mental mistake from the Patriots.

A first-down pass from Rodgers to Hall was stopped for no gain, but Jahlani Tavai lifted the Jets running back and slammed him to the turf with a move more suitable for the wrestling ring. The 15-yard penalty put the ball at New England's 31.

Four plays later, Rodgers threw a quick out to Lazard on his left. The receiver made a move and Alex Austin reached out to try to stop him, but instead got only a handful of Lazard's undershirt that stretched like a rubber band before Lazard broke away and zipped into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Lazard immediately ran over to his quarterback and handed the football to Rodgers, who threw his first touchdown pass at home for the Jets.

Rodgers and the Jets kept things going on their next possession, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive with a 1-yard run by Hall that was reversed by video review after it was originally ruled he was short of the goal line.

Joey Slye's 44-yard field goal cut the Patriots' deficit to 14-3 with 3:56 left in the first half.

Greg Zuerlein was wide left on a 45-yarder shortly before halftime.

New York made it 21-3 with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter when Rodgers zipped a pass to his right and found Wilson, who toe-tapped in the front corner of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.

It marked the third straight game the Jets had at least three touchdowns on offense.

After Chuck Clark forced and recovered a fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson, the Jets increased their lead on a 28-yard field goal by Zuerlein.

Lopsided

In the first half, the Jets outgained the Patriots 252 yards to 40 and had 17 first downs to New England's four. It was the fewest first downs for the Patriots in any half since 2000.

Injuries

Patriots: Austin (ankle) and OL Michael Jordan (knee) left in the fourth quarter.

Jets: RT Morgan Moses injured a knee on the final play of the third quarter and didn't return. First-round pick Olu Fashanu replaced him.

Up next

Patriots: At San Francisco on Sept. 29.

Jets: Host Denver on Sept. 29.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) motions on the line of scrimmage against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) runs for a touchdown despite the efforts of New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) steps back to pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh congratulates New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the Jets scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (4) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

