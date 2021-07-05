Rodgers says he's spent offseason 'working on myself'

“I’ve focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself — the total package,” Rodgers said. “Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well. What’s the best way to take care of that? And that’s what I’ve been doing this offseason. That’s why I’ve taken the time I’ve taken and done the things or not done the things that I’ve done. And I’m very thankful for that time.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything that for whatever reason are OK to talk about if you’re talking about mental health. I’ve just been really trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind."

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said he has no plans to trade Rodgers. Packers officials have said they want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond.

Rodgers was promoting “The Match,” a made-for-TV event that pits the Packers quarterback and DeChambeau against Brady and Mickelson.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL