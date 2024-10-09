Rodgers says allegations that he played a role in Saleh's firing as Jets coach are 'patently false'

Johnson tabbed defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the Jets' interim head coach the rest of the season.

“As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I’m not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it," Rodgers said. “And that is I resent any of those accusations because they’re patently false. And it’s interesting the amount of power that people think that I have, which I don’t."

Rodgers confirmed he spoke to Johnson on Monday night during a “nice call,” but said the owner simply asked him how he was feeling after spraining his left ankle in the Jets' loss to Minnesota in London on Sunday. Both Johnson and Rodgers said there was no talk of Saleh's future.

“Woody has no obligation to let me know what his plans are,” Rodgers said. “I just appreciated the call that he was checking on me.”

Rodgers spoke about how the move to fire Saleh was a reminder of how football "is a tough business" and there's a human aspect to decisions such as this. He cited Saleh's family, including one of the coach's seven kids with whom he grew close during the team's practices. Rodgers also reiterated he and Saleh — who said in a statement he was "grateful" for the opportunity to be the Jets' head coach — were not at odds.

Tight end Tyler Conklin said during a video call with reporters he thought the quarterback “probably took this harder than almost anybody” because it was clear that “it weighed heavy on him.”

“I love Coach Saleh,” Rodgers said. “We have a very solid relationship. ... He was a big reason why I came to the Jets.”

The four-time NFL MVP was acquired by New York in April 2023 from Green Bay. With his arrival came Super Bowl expectations, but Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut last season — and the Jets finished 7-10 without him.

New York entered this season with similar aspirations, but a two-game skid and inconsistent play by Rodgers and the offense had Johnson concerned the team was headed in the wrong direction.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley said during a video call that after the news of Saleh's firing became known, players on the team's leadership council — including Mosley, Rodgers, Conklin, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and punter Thomas Morstead — met to discuss the situation.

That was followed by a players-only meeting and then a team meeting with Ulbrich.

“I would say the main thing that I heard a lot yesterday was accountability,” Mosley said. "I think that’s what we have to keep in mind going forward. We all have to be accountable every single day that we come to the building, every single day that we wake up and every decision that’s made within our organization, especially with our team, we all have to take some type of accountability.

“So whether it’s good, bad or in between, that’s what this is always about. So I think this was definitely a wakeup call and an eye-opener for a lot of people.”

Rodgers also spoke of being accountable, starting with himself.

“I've got to play better — I will,” Rodgers insisted. “We've got a lot to play for.”

The Jets play the Buffalo Bills on Monday night at home and a victory would give them a share of first place in the AFC East.

Rodgers said the team is embracing Ulbrich and reiterated some of the coach's comments Tuesday that there has to be some change moving forward with new leadership.

“There was going to be some things that needed to change regardless of what happened to Robert,” Rodgers said. “And, you know, we just haven’t been playing consistent football on offense. And as we know, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's status as the primary play caller is uncertain. Hackett and Rodgers have a strong relationship from their time together in Green Bay, but it's possible Ulbrich could choose to flip play calling duties to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Downing.

“I’m on board with whatever he decides, as far as the offense goes,” Rodgers said. “And I want to do what’s best for the team and we’re throwing our support behind Coach Ulbrich.

"And whatever he believes is best for the team is what we’re going to go with.”

