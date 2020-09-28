Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Saints running back Alvin Kamara built on a sensational start to the season, gaining 197 yards from scrimmage and scoring twice on short passes from Brees, with shifty, tackle-slipping runs after the catch.

His scoring plays included a 52-yarder in which he took a pass near the line of scrimmage and broke four tackles, including one that forced him to balance along the sideline before he cut back inside for the final yards. That play, which tied the score at 27, might have wound a typical Superdome crowd into a wild, stadium-vibrating frenzy. But the stands were virtually empty, with the exception of fewer than 1,000 Saints player and staff guests.

Brees completed 29 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three TDs. Emmanuel Sanders caught a 10-yard scoring pass at the end of the first half that gave the Saints a 17-13 lead.

The game featured a quick sequence of defensive highlights while the game was tied at 27 early in the fourth quarter.

Just two plays after Saints defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore combined to stop running back Aaron Jones short on fourth-and-1, Za'Darius Smith stripped Taysom Hill on a read-option run and recovered the fumble to give Green Bay possession again near midfield.

The Packers parlayed the turnover into a go-ahead, 49-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 8:47 to play.

Wil Lutz' third field goal of the game in the final minute allowed the Saints to set up an onside kick in hopes of recovering and driving for a tying touchdown, but the kick went out of bounds and the Packers were able to run out the clock.

INJURIES

Packers: LB Christian Kirksey injured his shoulder during the second quarter and did not return.

Saints: LG Andrus Peat was carted off the field after Kamara was tackled into the offensive lineman's lower legs late in the second quarter. The Saints said Peat injured his ankle.

UP NEXT

Packers: Host Atlanta in a Monday night game on Oct. 5.

Saints: Visit Detroit on Sunday.

