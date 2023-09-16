Rockies take combined no-hit bid into 9th inning vs. Giants

The Colorado Rockies have taken a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
43 minutes ago
X

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have taken a combined no-hitter into the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Chase Anderson worked seven hitless innings and was relieved in the eighth by Justin Lawrence, who then left the game after six pitches. Lawrence landed awkwardly on his ankle on the follow-through of a sweeper that struck out Joc Pederson. Nick Mears replaced him and got the final two outs of the eighth.

Anderson allowed plenty of traffic on the bases, walking five and giving up one run. Colorado trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the eighth.

Anderson worked around a leadoff walk to LaMonte Wade Jr. to retire the side in the seventh. The 35-year-old right-hander struck out seven and threw 101 pitches, 53 for strikes. He came in 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA this season.

The Giants went ahead in the second inning when Michael Conforto and Wade led off with walks and Conforto scored on Patrick Bailey's fielder's-choice grounder.

There has only been one no-hitter in the history of Coors Field, by Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 17, 1996.

Ubaldo Jiménez threw the only no-hitter by a Rockies pitcher, at Atlanta on April 17, 2010.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges6h ago

Credit: John Spink

Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
7h ago

Georgia state revenue drops in August with big decline in income taxes
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing
7h ago

Credit: AP

AJC PHOTOS
Braves open series with Marlins
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Zach Eflin and the Rays limit the Orioles to 2 hits, win 7-1 to pull even in AL East
31m ago
Kim Jong Un arrives at city near Vladivostok where he's expected to visit Russia's...
31m ago
Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in federal election case after ‘inflammatory’...
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Week 5 Georgia high school football scoreboard
1h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top