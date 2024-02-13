Rockies reliever Daniel Bard will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in left knee

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies said reliever Daniel Bard will have surgery Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

There's no timetable for Bard's return. Rockies pitchers and catchers report Wednesday for physicals before the start of spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona., a day ahead of Colorado's first workout.

Bard got hurt last week during a throwing session, according to The Denver Post. Bard is entering the the final season of a $19 million, two-year deal.