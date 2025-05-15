Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rockies looking past futility mark toward day off and upcoming series against Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies left Texas as the first team in baseball’s modern era to lose 36 of their first 43 games and hoping an off day in Arizona can help them reset
Colorado Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings (25) carries his gear as he walks from the dugout at the end of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings (25) carries his gear as he walks from the dugout at the end of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
1 hour ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Colorado Rockies left Texas as the first team in baseball’s modern era to lose 36 of their first 43 games and hoping an off day in Arizona can help them reset.

"That's the plan," interim manager Warren Schaeffer said Wednesday night following an 8-3 loss to the Texas Rangers that was Colorado's 11th in the last 12 games. "We're looking forward to (the day off), and we're looking forward to getting after the Diamondbacks in Arizona."

At 7-36, the Rockies have lost all 14 series this season. The Rangers became the seventh team to sweep Colorado.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon, a 2024 All-Star who played on Colorado playoff teams in 2017-18, has a simple message for his teammates.

“Just keep going,” McMahon said in the quiet clubhouse. “You’ve got to keep your head down. You’ve got to keep putting the work in. We’ve got a lot of areas we can improve in, and that’s the only way we’re going to improve.”

The Rockies are 2-20 on the road, matching four other teams as the worst record after 22 games in the modern era. Wednesday’s starting pitcher, Antonio Senzatela, has dropped 10 consecutive road starts since the beginning of 2022.

Colorado has struggled out of the gate in many games. It has been outscored 44-15 in first innings. In their last two losses at Texas, Rockies pitching allowed three runs to the first three hitters Tuesday, and four through the first four Wednesday.

“We’ve got to find a way to start the game better,” said Schaeffer, previously the team’s third base coach before replacing Bud Black on Sunday.

Schaeffer is winless in three games and says he has no quarrel with effort or morale.

“The boys are getting after it,” he said. “In the clubhouse before the game. All the preparatory work. In the dugout. Pitchers that aren’t pitching are getting after it during the game. Hey, maybe a little too much. But we need to find that even keel where we can get the job done.”

For a team seeking a silver lining, consider that one of the other teams that opened 2-20 on the road went to the World Series — the 2005 Houston Astros.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Colorado Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer, right, looks on as Kyle Farmer (6) prepares to bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies' Adael Amador stands in the dugout after lining out to Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon walks to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela, right, leaves play as interim manager Warren Schaeffer, left, and catcher Jacob Stallings stand on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, takes the ball from starting pitcher Bradley Blalock, right, who is pulled from the mound after giving up a two-run home run to San Diego Padres' Jason Heyward in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Rockies' miserable season hits a new low with 21-0 loss to Padres

Rockies fall 8-3 to Rangers and become 1st team to start season 7-36 in modern era

2h ago

Colorado Rockies fire manager Bud Black a day after losing 21-0 to San Diego

The Latest

FILE - Pink smoke rises in front of St. Peter's Basilica during a protest by the Women's Ordination Conference calling for full equality for women in the Catholic Church on the first day of the conclave to elect the 267th pope in Rome on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

Credit: AP

Those who've worked with Pope Leo XIV are optimistic he'll elevate women's roles — with limits

8m ago

Mourners from all corners of Uruguay bid farewell to iconic former President José Mujica

10m ago

Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in OT in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals

21m ago

Featured

The Thanksgiving air travel period is on as passengers made their way through the airport Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holidays can be an ordeal. Parking shortages could disrupt your plans and security waits can be long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks. Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems

The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.

Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.

Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases

Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.