Rockies fall 8-3 to Rangers and become 1st team to start season 7-36 in modern era

The Colorado Rockies lost 8-3 to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night to become the first team in baseball’s modern era to lose 36 of their first 43 games
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela, right, leaves play as interim manager Warren Schaeffer, left, and catcher Jacob Stallings stand on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

37 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Colorado Rockies lost 8-3 to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night to become the first team in baseball's modern era to lose 36 of their first 43 games.

Wyatt Langford and Adolis García hit opposite-field, two-run home runs and Patrick Corbin struck out six consecutive batters among a season-high nine for the Rangers.

The Rockies became the first team to start 7-36 in the modern era (since 1901). They were swept for the seventh time and are 0-3 under interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who replaced Bud Black on Sunday.

The Rangers (23-21) have won five consecutive games to match a season-best winning streak.

Langford homered in a four-run first inning. García homered in the sixth.

Texas’ other first-inning runs scored on Josh Jung’s bases-loaded walk and Evan Carter’s fielder’s choice.

Jake Burger doubled home two runs for the Rangers in the fifth inning.

Corbin (3-2) pitched six innings for his first win since April 22. He allowed Michael Toglia’s second-inning solo homer and Kyle Farmer’s two-run shot in the sixth.

Antonio Senzatela (1-7), tied for the major league lead in losses, gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .381 against him.

It was Rangers manager Bruce Bochy’s 2,194th career win, tying him with Sparky Anderson for sixth place overall.

Key moment

The first six Rangers batters reached base, and the first four scored. In their 4-1 win Tuesday, their first three batters reached and scored.

Key stats

Texas starters have a 2.17 ERA over the last six games. Colorado has been outscored 44-15 in first innings.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.72 ERA) will make his first career appearance against the Houston Astros on Thursday at Globe Life Field against RHP Hunter Brown (6-1, 1.48), who’s tied for the most wins in the majors.

Rockies RHP Corbin Burnes (2-1, 2.95) will pitch Friday at Arizona. The Diamondbacks haven’t identified a starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Texas Rangers' Adolis García hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Colorado Rockies' Kyle Farmer (6) celebrates his home run with third base coach Andy González (70) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Actor Neal McDonough throws the first pitch of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

