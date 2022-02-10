Rocket startup's Florida launch debut ends in ocean crash

NASA mission manager Hamilton Fernandez reiterated the space agency's support following the accident.

“Missions like these are critical for developing new launch vehicles in this growing commercial sector," Fernandez said in a statement.

Astra was among three companies picked by NASA in 2020 to launch small satellites. The company received $3.9 million.

Astra was attempting its first launch from Cape Canaveral, following its first successful orbital launch last November from Alaska's Kodiak Island. That test flight — contracted by the U.S. Space Force — featured a dummy payload on the second stage.

The company was founded in 2016 in Alameda, California.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.