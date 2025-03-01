Rocker Victoria De Angelis spins a DJ set as Dolce & Gabbana's Milan show spills onto the streets

MILAN (AP) — The Dolce & Gabbana runway finished on the streets Saturday, letting the crowd of fashion fans gathered outside share the excitement of the normally closed and exclusive world of Milan Fashion Week.

Street Party

Maneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis set the upbeat tempo as she spun the soundtrack DJ set outside the brand’s Metropol Theater. The fashion-savvy rocker wore a beaded dress from the runway as she created a party mood.

Street-savvy looks

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana designed a collection largely for the young, well-heeled street crowd – the kids that hang out on the fringe of fashion weeks, dressing for street photographers and wondering how to get a seat at the shows.