Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rocker Victoria De Angelis spins a DJ set as Dolce & Gabbana's Milan show spills onto the streets

The Dolce & Gabbana runway finished on the streets Saturday, letting the crowd of fashion fans gathered outside share the excitement of the normally closed and exclusive world of Milan Fashion Week
Musician Victoria De Angelis performs at the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection show presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Musician Victoria De Angelis performs at the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection show presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — The Dolce & Gabbana runway finished on the streets Saturday, letting the crowd of fashion fans gathered outside share the excitement of the normally closed and exclusive world of Milan Fashion Week.

Street Party

Maneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis set the upbeat tempo as she spun the soundtrack DJ set outside the brand’s Metropol Theater. The fashion-savvy rocker wore a beaded dress from the runway as she created a party mood.

Street-savvy looks

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana designed a collection largely for the young, well-heeled street crowd – the kids that hang out on the fringe of fashion weeks, dressing for street photographers and wondering how to get a seat at the shows.

Big outerwear provided protection from the elements for skimpier under layers: short shorts, or lacy lingerie, worn with thigh-high knit tights under biker boots. Alternatively, loose cargo pants or bejeweled denim paired with lace corsettes. Knit caps topped most looks.

Fur makes a comeback

Shearling fur treated to mimic the real deal – a huge trend on the Milan runway this season – underlined the glamour of the collection. A fur skirt and skimpy bra top were worn under a big, Arctic-proof fur. A fur vest featured leather pockets. Military coats and utility cargo pants featured shearling fur detailing.

Timless tailoring and sexy sheers

A few timeless pieces made an appearance, including a tailored overcoat, a double-breasted blazer and a cropped jacket with understated fur accents.

The show shifted gears to close with a series of sexy, sheer beaded dresses, with fringe and feathery details.

Cool Girls Rule

Dolce & Gabbana confidante Naomi Campbell and Korean actress Kim So-hyun had front-row seats for the collection dedicated to the “Cool Girls.”

Musician Victoria De Angelis performs at the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection show presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Musician Victoria De Angelis performs at the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection show presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Naomi Campbell arrives at the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection show presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Naomi Campbell arrives at the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection show presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A model wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Versace struts confident collection as rumors swirl that the Milan fashion mainstay is on the market

Jil Sander collection creates light from darkness as designers Lucie and Luke Meier leave the brand

Max Mara offers cashmere comfort when the day, or the world, goes awry

The Latest

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, left, stands with Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox outside city hall, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

Border czar makes the city of Boston his latest immigration target

13m ago

Kurdish PKK militants declare a ceasefire in 40-year insurgency in Turkey

14m ago

Pope Francis stable a day after respiratory crisis, Vatican says

16m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake