Rocker Ian McDonald of King Crimson and Foreigner dies at 75

Its influence endures: Kanye West sampled the track “21st Century Schizoid Man” on his 2010 single “Power.”

McDonald left King Crimson after that first album, though he later rejoined briefly before Fripp broke up the band in 1974.

In 1976, McDonald formed Foreigner with British guitarist Mick Jones and American singer Lou Gramm. He played on three albums, which all made the U.S. Top 10, and yielded hits such as “Cold as Ice,” and “Feels Like the First Time” before Jones fired him in 1980.

McDonald was also a prolific session musician, playing on classics such as “Get It On” by T Rex.

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett said he had admired McDonald “ever since I was in the teens, when I was totally bowled over by the King Crimson show at the Marquee in London.”

“Ian was both a fabulous composer and an amazing multi-instrumentalist,” Hackett said. “I have always been full of admiration for his solo work, as well as everything he did with Crimson and Foreigner, amongst others.”