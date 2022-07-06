BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 south to I-20 east reopens after tractor-trailer overturned
Rocker Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing onstage

FILE - Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif., on May 26, 2019. Santana, 74, collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Guitar icon Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water.

Santana, 74, was “doing well” Wednesday after being taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation Tuesday night, manager Michael Vrionis in a statement.

"Just taking it easy," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted to Facebook just after midnight. "Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."

It was not immediately known when Santana would resume his tour, although Wednesday's show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed. He and his band have been touring with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The tour has 21 dates left through late August before Santana — the artist behind such hits as “Oye Como Va″ and ”Black Magic Woman″ — is scheduled to head back to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues.

In December, Santana canceled a number of performances in Las Vegas after he underwent an unspecified heart procedure. He and members of his band also tested positive for COVID-19 in February, canceling some dates.

