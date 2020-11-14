Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives; lighting Dec. 2

Video from NBC's "Today" show recorded the tree being trucked in early Saturday morning, later to be lifted into its spot by crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles (8 km) of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said.