Rock star Rod Stewart to play Glastonbury Festival next year

LONDON (AP) — Rod Stewart will play the "legends" slot at Britain's Glastonbury Festival next year, more than two decades after he headlined the music festival, the organizers said Tuesday.

Stewart, 79, said on social media that he was “proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June.”

The rock star, who headlined Glastonbury in 2002, was the first musical act announced for the June 2025 festival at Worthy Farm in the southwest of England.