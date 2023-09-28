BreakingNews
TRENDING NOW | Cubs broadcasters don’t take kindly to delay to celebrate Acuña

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony live this year, with Elton John and Chris Stapleton performing

Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

National & World News
By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
42 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition will perform at this fall's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be broadcast live for the first time.

The ceremony will be live on Disney+ on Nov. 3 and streamable afterward. ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” said Rob Mills, an executive vice president for Walt Disney Television, in a statement. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat."

The inductees this year include Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius, Kate Bush and the late George Michael.

The Cleveland-based institution also included The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper and Elton John's longtime co-songwriter Bernie Taupin.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals. Fans could vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists picked by the public making up a “fans' ballot” that was tallied with the other professional ballots.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

AJC ON THE SCENE
Analysis: An absent Trump reigns over GOP debate2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE: I-285 lanes open after bridge repair following crash in Sandy Springs
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Nathan Deal’s next chapter: Building on his late wife’s legacy of literacy
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
3h ago

Credit: The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Slightly fewer number of Americans apply for jobless benefits as layoffs remain rare
5m ago
US government estimates last quarter's economic growth was 2.1%, unchanged from previous...
7m ago
Biden makes defending democracy a touchstone in his reelection campaign — and a rejoinder...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cubs broadcasters don’t take kindly to delay to celebrate Acuña
21m ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent fliers
17h ago
U.S. senators launch inquiry into poor conditions at subsidized apartments
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top