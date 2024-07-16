Nation & World News

Robot umpire challenge system could be tested next spring training, 2026 regular season use possible

Major League Baseball could test the use of robot umpires as part of a challenge system in spring training next year, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026
FILE - A radar device is seen on the roof behind home plate at PeoplesBank Park during the third inning of an Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game in York, Pa. Baseball's top minor leagues are switching to a challenge system full-time for their test of robot umpires. Major League Baseball has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues since 2019. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball could test the use of robot umpires as part of a challenge system in spring training next year, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday the sport has made “material progress” during testing at Triple-A, the highest minor league level.

Speaking to the Baseball Writers' Association of America, Manfred said a spring training test would be needed a year before the system is adopted at the big league level.

MLB has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues since 2019. It has been used at all Triple-A ballparks this year for the second straight season.

After splitting having the robot alone for the first three games of each series and a human with a challenge system in the final three, MLB switched to an all-challenge system on June 25 in which a human umpire makes nearly all decisions.

“The challenge system is more likely or more supported, if you will, than the straight ABS system,” players' association head Tony Clark said earlier Tuesday at a separate session with the BBWAA.

Playing rules changes go before an 11-member competition committee that includes four players, an umpire and six team representatives. Ahead of the 2023 season, the committee adopted a pitch clock and restrictions on defensive shifts without support from players.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, at podium, announces the selection made by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the MLB baseball draft in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 14, 2024. The Dodgers selected Kellon Lindsey. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

