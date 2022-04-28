Robinhood's revenue fell more than expected at year's start

The company said Thursday that it took in $299 million in revenue during the first three months of the year, down 43% from a year earlier. It also reported a loss of $392 million, or 45 cents per share.

Both a drop in revenue and a net loss were expected for the quarter. But the results were worse than Wall Street analysts had forecast: a loss of 38 cents per share on revenue of $354.6 million, according to FactSet.