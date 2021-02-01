Robinhood raises $3.4B from investors amid surge in trading

The speculative frenzy has put pressure on Robinhood and other stock brokerages to keep up with traffic on their online platforms. Last week, Robinhood, Charles Schwab and other retail brokerages placed limits on trading of GameStop, AMC, Express and other stocks popular with small investors. The move led to a swift backlash from customers and criticism from some lawmakers claiming small investors were being treaded unfairly.

Robinhood, which is based in Menlo Park, California, initially limited investors to only selling their positions, not open new ones. It also required users to put up more of their own money for certain trades instead of using borrowed funds.

On Monday, the company was limiting users to buying four shares and five options contracts in GameStop. Traders interested in snapping up AMC Entertainment, are limited to 75 shares or options contracts.

GameStop stock vaulted from below $20 earlier this month to close around $350 as of last week. The videogame retailer was down to $234 a share in afternoon trading Monday. Movie theater operator AMC was running at around $2 last April and surged to around $20 last week. It was trading at around $13.80 Monday.