Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales.

The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street. The company's shares rose more than 50% on Wednesday, and it has more than doubled in four days to follow up what had been a disappointing market debut. It's a sharp turnaround from last week's lackluster debut for the stock, when it sank 8.4% from its initial price of $38.