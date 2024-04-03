Nation & World News

Robin Walter's 'Little Mercy' receives poetry academy's First Book Award

Robin Walter’s “Little Mercy" has won the 2024 Academy of American Poets’ First Book Award
19 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Robin Walter’s “Little Mercy,” a debut collection of verse that celebrates the natural world, has won the 2024 Academy of American Poets’ First Book Award.

Walter will receive $5,000 and a six-week residency in Umbria, Italy. Her book will be published next year by Graywolf Press, an independent publisher whose authors have included Maggie Smith, Elizabeth Alexander and former U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith. The academy itself plans to purchase thousands of copies and distribute them to members.

Walter's book was chosen by fellow poet Victoria Chang, who in a statement Wednesday called her work “melodious and wise.”

“The beautiful and meditative poems in ‘Little Mercy’ are painterly, showcasing a perceptive speaker with a keen eye," Chang wrote. “These poems quietly and gently ask us to look at all the natural beauty and cruelty (but mostly beauty) we face each day, every minute, every second of our strange time on this earth.”

The academy established the first book award in 1975, with previous winners including Jenny Xie, Alberto Rios and Sally Van Doren.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tornado cleanup underway after touchdown in Rockdale37m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana helps Georgians with pain, but not all can afford it
2h ago

FIRST LOOK
Qcells begins producing solar panels at new Georgia plant

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

MONICA PEARSON
OPINION: Cultivating civility and respect in an impatient and thoughtless world
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

MONICA PEARSON
OPINION: Cultivating civility and respect in an impatient and thoughtless world
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

First prefab section of Concourse D expansion to be transported to airport
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ugandan court rejects bid to nullify anti-gay law that provides for the death penalty in...
11m ago
Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people
14m ago
IOC sets deadline of 'early 2025' to keep boxing in the Olympics for Los Angeles with a...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Judge Hugh Lawson, known for his way with words, wrote his own obituary
DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle city of Rome water supply case
Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race