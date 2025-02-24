Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Robertson brothers combine for 5 goals in the 2nd period of 2 road wins

It was quite a day for the Robertson brothers
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
By JAY COHEN – Associated Press
11 hours ago

CHICAGO (AP) — It was quite a Sunday for the Robertson brothers. Especially in the second period.

Jason Robertson scored three times to help the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 win at the New York Islanders. Nicholas Robertson had two goals in Toronto's 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Robertsons scored each of their goals in the middle period. They became the first brothers to score multiple goals on the same day in the NHL since Pavel Bure and Valeri Bure on March 1, 2000.

“Yeah, it's exciting, and I think it's exciting for our parents,” Nicholas Robertson said. “They got (two TVs) so they're jumping off the couch five times tonight. So it's good to see him do well, and it's nice to have a good game, too.”

Nicholas Robertson, 23, ended a nine-game scoring drought. He nearly had another goal with 7:23 left in the second, but his shot was swept off the goal line by Blackhawks defenseman T.J. Brodie.

Robertson has never recorded a hat trick in the NHL.

“I was thinking about it, but another time hopefully,” he said.

Jason Robertson's first goal lifted Dallas to a 2-1 lead 8:48 into the second. After Kyle Palmieri responded for New York, Robertson added two power-play goals.

Jason Robertson, 25, who has 13 goals and seven assists in his last 16 games, said he was excited for his brother.

“I think he needs the goals more than I do,” Robertson said with a chuckle. “I think he works so hard. ... We were training last week together, so it's great to see him getting rewarded.

“I think as a family it's a great night for us.”

Nicholas Robertson made the most of two nice passes from Max Domi. He scored a power-play goal from the low slot at 7:09, and then added his 10th of the season with 15 seconds left in the period.

“Those guys know how to score,” Domi said of the Robertson brothers. “I don't know what's in the water where they grew up, but they know how to score, for sure.”

___

AP freelance reporter Scott Charles contributed to this story from New York.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) celebrates with left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) and defenseman Simon Benoit (2) after an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Canada players celebrate after a goal by Nathan MacKinnon during the first period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game against the United States, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

After helping Canada to 4 Nations title, Avs trio will meet team in Nashville to resume playoff push

Connor McDavid scores in OT to give Canada 3-2 win over United States in 4 Nations Face-Off final

4 Nations Face-Off shatters expectations as a hockey showcase. The Milan Olympics are up next

The Latest

Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Judith Suminwa talks to journalists during a press conference organized by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU), at a side event of the High-Level Segment of the 58th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

More pressure on Rwanda as Congo says rebel uprising has killed over 7,000 people this year

7m ago

The Latest: Ukraine marks third anniversary of war as US shifts its policy under Trump

8m ago

The UN will vote to demand Russia pull troops out of Ukraine. But the US wants a softer approach

9m ago

Featured

Lee Reid, executive director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, speaks during a board meeting in December. The board is looking to revamp its review process in response to concerns of inaction. (Christina Matacotta / For the AJC)

Police deadly force cases must be investigated, say Dickens, City Council

Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.

‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers

On Georgia's Lake Oconee, the mystery builds after woman found floating, dead, and her fiance can't be found after boat trip.