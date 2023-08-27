Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach 2 weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy

The Saudi Arabian soccer federation has announced Roberto Mancini as its new coach

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
21 minutes ago
X

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Roberto Mancini was appointed Saudi Arabia coach on Sunday, just two weeks after the European Championship-winning manager surprisingly left his job in charge of Italy.

The Saudi Arabian soccer federation says Mancini has been given a four-year contract. His first matches in charge will be against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea four days later — both are friendly games.

Italian media reported that Mancini's contract is worth 25 million euros ($27 million) a year, and that the 58-year-old will be presented to the media at a news conference on Monday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: The guide to and importance of knowing one’s location on I-2859h ago

Arrest made in Florida after Austell woman’s body found near burned car
1h ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Sheriff provides the first details in deadly racist attack at a Florida store
25m ago

Cancer drug shortage prompts Georgia lawmakers to raise issue with FDA
9h ago

Cancer drug shortage prompts Georgia lawmakers to raise issue with FDA
9h ago

Credit: Special

Fall Arts Preview: Metro Atlanta artists to watch, events to catch and much more
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a...
25m ago
Tropical Storm Idalia forms in the Gulf of Mexico on a possible track toward the US...
25m ago
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer...
29m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top