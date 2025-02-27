Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Roberto Cavalli ignites Milan runway with fiery creations inspired by ancient Pompeii

Fausto Puglisi offered a grand tour of Pompeii in his latest collection for Roberto Cavalli presented Thursday during Milan Fashion Week
Models wear creations as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MILAN (AP) — Fausto Puglisi offered a grand tour of Pompeii in his latest collection for Roberto Cavalli presented Thursday during Milan Fashion Week.

The opening look of fiery devore velvet giving way to silver and gold beautifully represented the damage wrought by Vesuvius when it rained volcanic ash on the ancient city in 79 AD. The city's famed floral frescoes appeared on silky off-shoulder tunics and velvet minidresses, while ensembles were printed with faded marble patterns.

“I believe it is a magic place,’’ said Puglisi, the brand's creative director. “Through the eruption everything was destroyed but we are able to contemplate and admire the beauty of the Roman empire in Pompeii.””

The silhouettes advanced from no-nonsense denim and blouse daywear in saturated prints, to sexy animal print slip dresses worn with matching fake fur, and flowing evening gowns with molten lava prints.

The fall-winter collection's outerwear included lush fake fur, ubiquitous on Milan runways this season, and luxe black leather trenches with smoky charcoal accents — perhaps smudges of the ancient city's ashes.

Models wear creations as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Models wear creations as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Model Achol Ayor gets ready in the backstage prior a Marni Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion show, during the Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Tracee Ellis Ross walks Milan runway for reflective Marni collection sparked by art for art's sake

Jil Sander collection creates light from darkness as designers Lucie and Luke Meier leave the brand

When the pope is sick, Italians always gossip about who comes next — even before 'Conclave'

The Latest

FILE - In this image released by the FBI shows the wanted posted for Rafael Caro Quintero. (FBI via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Mexico sends drug lord Caro Quintero and 28 others to the US as officials meet with Trump team

5m ago

North Korea says it performed cruise missile tests, days after it vowed to respond to US threats

6m ago

The Latest: Trump meets with UK’s prime minister about drifting US support for Ukraine

7m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake