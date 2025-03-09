Robert Pattison sci-fi ‘Mickey 17’ opens in first place, but profitability is a long way off

Originally set for release in March 2024, Bong Joon Ho's follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Parasite" faced several delays, which he has attributed to extenuating circumstances around the Hollywood strikes. Based on the novel "Mickey7" by Edward Ashton, Pattinson plays an expendable employee who dies on missions and is reprinted time and time again. Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo also star.

It opened in 3,807 locations domestically, performing best in New York and Los Angeles. Premium large format showings, including IMAX screens, also accounted for nearly half of its opening weekend. Internationally, it did especially well in Korea, where it made an estimated $14.6 million.

Jeff Goldstein, who heads domestic distribution for Warner Bros., said, "47% of the audience saw it in premium format, which shows that there’s a big interest from cinema fans to see the movie.”

“Director Bong is one of the few marquee directors out there along with Denis Villeneuve, Quentin Tarantino and Chris Nolan whose fans really drive moviegoing,” he added.

“Mickey 17" also has several weeks free of big competition; The studio is looking at the long game.

Second place went to “Captain America: Brave New World,” which added $8.5 million from 3,480 locations in North America and $9.2 million internationally. Its global total currently rests at $370.8 million. The Walt Disney Studios is on track to become the first studio to cross $1 billion in 2025 sometime this week.

Holdovers “Last Breath,” “The Monkey” and “Paddington in Peru” rounded out the top five. The weekend also had several other newcomers in “In the Lost Lands,” a fantasy film from Paul W.S. Anderson starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista, and Angel Studios' “Rule Breakers,” about Afghani girls on a robotics team.

Neon upped the theater count for “Anora” to nearly 2,000 screens after it won five Oscars on Sunday, including best picture, best director and best actress. It earned an estimated $1.9 million (up 595% from last weekend), bringing its total grosses to $18.4 million.

According to data from Comscore, the 2025 box office as a whole is up 1% from where it was last year as of this weekend and down 34.2% from the last pre-pandemic box office year of 2019.

“That is the rollercoaster that is the box office,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “You have two or three down weeks, it can profoundly impact the bottom line and the percentage advantage. But it will come back again.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Mickey 17,” $19.1 million.

2. “Captain America: Brave New World,” $8.5 million.

3. “Last Breath,” $4.2 million.

4. “The Monkey,” $3.9 million.

5. “Paddington in Peru,” $3.9 million.

6. “Dog Man,” $3.5 million.

7. “Anora,” $1.9 million.

8. “Mufasa: The Lion King,” $1.7 million.

9. “Rule Breakers,” $1.6 million.

10. “In the Lost Land,” $1 million.

