Robert MacIntyre eagles 17th, takes 4-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open

Robert MacIntyre tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

23 minutes ago

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Robert MacIntyre made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th to cap a late surge Saturday and take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.

Tied for the second-round lead with Ryan Fox, MacIntyre shot a 4-under 66 to get to 14-under 196 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The 27-year-old Scottish left-hander is winless in 44 career PGA Tour starts.

Mackenzie Hughes, trying to become the second straight Canadian to win the national championship, was tied for second with Fox and Ben Griffin.

From nearby Dundas, Hughes shot a 67. He missed a 9-foot eagle putt on 17, then bogeyed the par-4 18th.

Last year at Oakdale in Toronto, Nick Taylor made a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth hole of a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood to become the first Canadian to win the event since 1954.

Fox had a 70. He played the first five holes in 4 under with a eagle and two birdies, then made four bogeys on the final 13 — three in a four-hole span in the middle of the back nine.

Griffin bogeyed the 18th in a 65.

Fleetwood (64) was 9 under along with Sam Burns (67), Trace Crowe (67) and Joel Dahmen (69).

Two-time Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy was tied for 11th at 7 under after a 65. He won in 2019 the last time the tournament was in Hamilton and again in 2022 at St. George’s in Toronto.

Taylor missed the cut with rounds of 72 and 71.

MacIntyre played the first 13 holes in 1 over, making three birdies and four bogeys. After a bogey on the par-3 13th, he began the late charge with a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th. He ran in a 50-footer on the par-4 15th and a 10-footer on the par-3 16th before holing the eagle putt on 17.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Robert MacIntyre, of Scotland, hits out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mackenzie Hughes watches his approach shot on the third hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ryan Fox, of New Zealand, watches his approach shot on the eighth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, right, of Northern Ireland and Tom Kim, of South Korea, share a laugh as they walk up a steep incline from the third green during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sean O'Hair tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nick Hardy tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Joel Dahmen tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Andrew Novak tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

