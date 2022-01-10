Robert Durst, real estate tycoon convicted of murder, dies

Westchester County prosecutors, who had been trying to get Durst transferred there to face the charge, said they planned to reveal new details about the case in coming days.

“After 40 years spent seeking justice for her death, I know how upsetting this news must be for Kathleen Durst’s family,” District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement. “We had hoped to allow them the opportunity to see Mr. Durst finally face charges for Kathleen’s murder because we know that all families never stop wanting closure, justice and accountability.”

Los Angeles prosecutors told jurors Durst also got away with murder in Texas after shooting a man who discovered his identity when he was hiding out in Galveston in 2001. Durst was acquitted of murder in that case in 2003, after testifying he shot the man as they struggled for a gun.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said Los Angeles jurors told him after the verdict that they believed Durst had killed his wife and murdered Morris Black in Texas.

Durst’s undoing was in large part due to his hubris.

After beating the charge in Texas, in a bid to rehabilitate his image, he reached out to filmmakers who had portrayed his life — not favorably — in the 2010 big screen feature, “All Good Things,” starring Ryan Gosling as Durst. He offered to sit down for a series of lengthy interviews about his life.

It was a decision he told jurors he deeply regretted.

Durst, who later said he was using methamphetamine during the interviews, made several damning statements including a stunning confession during an unguarded moment in the six-part HBO documentary series “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.”

The show made his name known to a new generation and brought renewed scrutiny and suspicion from authorities.

The night before the final episode aired, Durst was arrested in Berman’s killing while hiding out under an alias in a New Orleans hotel, where he was caught with a gun, more than $40,000 cash and a head-to-shoulders latex mask for a presumed getaway.

The finale's climax came with him mumbling to himself in a bathroom while still wearing hot mic saying: “You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

The quotes were later revealed to have been manipulated for dramatic effect but the production — done against the advice of Durst's lawyers and friends — dredged up new evidence including an envelope that connected him to the scene of Berman’s killing as well as incriminating statements he made.

Police had received a note directing them to Berman’s home with only the word “CADAVER” written in block letters.

In interviews given between 2010 and 2015, Durst told the makers of the “The Jinx” that he didn’t write the note, but whoever did had killed her.

“You’re writing a note to the police that only the killer could have written,” Durst said.

His defense lawyers conceded in the run-up to trial that Durst had written the note, and prosecutors said it amounted to a confession.

Clips from “The Jinx,” and “All Good Things” had starring roles at trial.

As did Durst himself. He took the risk of again taking the stand for what turned out to be about three weeks of testimony. It didn’t work as it had in Texas.

Under devastating cross-examination by prosecutor Lewin, Durst admitted he lied under oath in the past and would do it again to dodge trouble.

“‘Did you kill Susan Berman?’ is strictly a hypothetical,” Durst said from the stand. “I did not kill Susan Berman. But if I had, I would lie about it.”

The jury promptly returned a guilty verdict.

It long appeared he would avoid any convictions.

Durst went on the run in late 2000 after New York authorities reopened an investigation into his wife’s disappearance, renting a modest apartment in Galveston and disguising himself as a mute woman.

In 2001, the body parts of a neighbor, Black, began washing up in Galveston Bay.

Arrested in the killing, Durst jumped bail. He was caught shoplifting a sandwich six weeks later in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he had gone to college. Police found $37,000 cash and two handguns in his car.

He later quipped that he was “the worst fugitive the world has ever met.”

He would testify that Black had pulled a gun on him and died when the weapon went off during a struggle.

He told jurors in detail how he bought tools and downed a bottle of Jack Daniels before dismembering Black’s body and tossing it out to sea. While he was cleared of murder, he pleaded guilty to violating his bail, and to evidence tampering for the dismemberment. He served three years in prison.

Durst had bladder cancer and his health deteriorated during the Berman trial. He was escorted into court in a wheelchair wearing prison attire each day because his attorneys said he was unable to change into a suit. But the judge declined further delays after a 14-month pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

At his sentencing, Durst entered the courtroom with a wide-eyed vacant stare. Attorney Dick DeGuerin said he was “very, very sick” — the worst he looked in the 20 years he spent representing him.

Near the end of the hearing after Berman’s loved ones told the judge that her death upended their lives, Durst coughed hard and appeared to struggle to breathe. His chest heaved and he pulled his mask down below his mouth to gulp for air.

He was hospitalized two days later with COVID-19 and DeGuerin said he was on a ventilator. But Durst apparently recovered and was transferred to state prison where mug shots showed no sign of a ventilator.

The son of real estate magnate Seymour Durst, Robert Durst was born April 12, 1943, and grew up in Scarsdale, New York. He would later say that at age 7, he witnessed his mother’s death in a fall from their home.

He graduated with an economics degree in 1965 from Lehigh University, where he played lacrosse. He entered a doctoral program at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he met Berman, but dropped out and returned to New York in 1969.

He became a developer in the family business, but his father passed him over to make his younger brother, and rival, Douglas the head of the Durst Organization in 1992.

Durst broke ties with his family, reaching a settlement with a family trust. He was estimated to have a fortune of about $100 million.

Douglas Durst testified at trial that he feared his brother wanted to kill him.

“Bob lived a sad, painful and tragic life," he said in a statement Monday. "We hope his death brings some closure to those he hurt.”

In 1971, Robert Durst met Kathie McCormack, and the two married on his 30th birthday in 1973.

In January 1982, his wife was a student in her final year at medical school when she disappeared. She had shown up unexpectedly at a friend’s dinner party in Newtown, Connecticut, then left after a call from her husband to return to their home in South Salem, New York.

Robert Durst told police he last saw her when he put her on a train to stay at their apartment in Manhattan because she had classes the next day.

Prosecutors said Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster, posed as Kathie Durst to call Albert Einstein College of Medicine the next morning to say she was sick and wouldn't be at her hospital rotation. The call provided an alibi for Robert Durst because it made it appear his wife made it safely to Manhattan after he saw her.

He would divorce her eight years later, claiming spousal abandonment, and in 2017, at her family’s request, she was declared legally dead.

Kathie McCormack Durst's family said they plan to provide an update on Jan. 31 — the 40th anniversary of her disappearance — into an investigation of others who helped cover up her killing, attorney Robert Abrams said.

Robert Durst is survived by his second wife Debrah Charatan, whom he married in 2000. He had no children.

Under California law, a conviction is vacated if a defendant dies while the case is under appeal, said Laurie Levenson, a law professor at Loyola Law School.

Attorney Chip Lewis said Durst had appealed.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle A. Monroe in Phoenix contributed.

Caption FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption FILE - In March 17, 2015, file photo, New York real estate heir Robert Durst smiles as he is transported from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court to the Orleans Parish Prison after his arraignment on murder charges in New Orleans. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption FILE - In March 17, 2015, file photo, New York real estate heir Robert Durst smiles as he is transported from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court to the Orleans Parish Prison after his arraignment on murder charges in New Orleans. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption FILE - New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Myung J. Chun Caption FILE - New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Myung J. Chun Credit: Myung J. Chun

Caption FILE - Real estate heir Robert Durst appears in a Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch with defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin for a pre-trial motions hearing Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Mark Boster Caption FILE - Real estate heir Robert Durst appears in a Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch with defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin for a pre-trial motions hearing Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Mark Boster Credit: Mark Boster

Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, April 14, 2015 file photo, Robert Durst leaves Federal Court in an Orleans Parish Sheriff's vehicle after his arraignment, in New Orleans. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, April 14, 2015 file photo, Robert Durst leaves Federal Court in an Orleans Parish Sheriff's vehicle after his arraignment, in New Orleans. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption FILE - Real estate heir Robert Durst sits during his murder trial at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (Robyn Beck/AFP via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Robyn Beck Caption FILE - Real estate heir Robert Durst sits during his murder trial at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (Robyn Beck/AFP via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Robyn Beck Credit: Robyn Beck

Caption FILE - New York real estate heir Robert Durst, center, is escorted by Northampton County Deputy Sheriffs Dave Falco, rear left, and Keith Border, center rear, as they walk towards a Northampton County Courtroom before a hearing advising Durst of his rights under extradtion laws Dec. 3, 2001, in Easton, Pa. Durst's attorney, John Waldron, is seen at right. Durst, the wealthy real estate heir convicted of murdering friend and suspected in other deaths, has died. He was 78. (AP Photo/Robert Fish, File) Credit: Robert Fish Caption FILE - New York real estate heir Robert Durst, center, is escorted by Northampton County Deputy Sheriffs Dave Falco, rear left, and Keith Border, center rear, as they walk towards a Northampton County Courtroom before a hearing advising Durst of his rights under extradtion laws Dec. 3, 2001, in Easton, Pa. Durst's attorney, John Waldron, is seen at right. Durst, the wealthy real estate heir convicted of murdering friend and suspected in other deaths, has died. He was 78. (AP Photo/Robert Fish, File) Credit: Robert Fish Credit: Robert Fish

Caption FILE - Multi-millionaire murder defendant Robert Durst, right, is congratulated by his attorneys Dick DeGuerin, left, and Mike Ramsey after receiving a verdict of not guilty Nov. 11, 2003, in Galveston, Texas. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, file) Credit: Pat Sullivan Caption FILE - Multi-millionaire murder defendant Robert Durst, right, is congratulated by his attorneys Dick DeGuerin, left, and Mike Ramsey after receiving a verdict of not guilty Nov. 11, 2003, in Galveston, Texas. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, file) Credit: Pat Sullivan Credit: Pat Sullivan