X

Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child

Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.

A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday but said no other details or statement were expected.

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.

De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26.

De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.” In 2011, he was also honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ac

Atlanta’s Ambient Plus Studios: Writers strike has already dried up business7h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

South Fulton officer accidentally shot during training at gun range
13m ago

Credit: Washington Post

Texas gunman fantasized over race wars on social media before mass killing
1h ago

More Georgia biomass plants could soon burn a new fuel: Scrap tires
2h ago

More Georgia biomass plants could soon burn a new fuel: Scrap tires
2h ago

Credit: AP

TOP LOCAL STORY: State of Georgia revenue off 16.5% in April as income tax take plummets
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
8m ago
Texas mall shooting victims include guard, young sisters
12m ago
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 3 senior militants, 12 others
12m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top