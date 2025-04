Robert Caro, Salman Rushdie and Sandra Cisneros honored by Authors Guild

Caro, who accepted his award through a pre-recorded video, served as Guild president from 1979-81. He noted that many of the issues that concerned writers decades ago still concern them, including, he joked, “waiting for their editors to get back to them.” He otherwise called the Guild's work as “urgent” as ever and warned that authors can't fight for their causes alone.

“To receive this award from the community that has give me so much moves me deeply,” he said.

Rushdie referred to the Trump administration's threats to cut off funding for universities and drastic reductions in support for the arts and humanities and said that “the sphere of culture is under attack as never before" in his lifetime.

“All segments of the story of America are in the process of being suppressed and perhaps even erased,” he said. “Authors are the keepers of that story.”

Rushdie said he had been reading the classic 18th century novel “Candide,” and cited the title character's decision to step back from the tumultuous events of the world and “cultivate his garden.” His retreat is a challenge to us now, said Rushdie, 77, who survived a horrifying on-stage stabbing in 2022.

“Is that how we are going to respond to the crisis of our time? Or are we going to engage with it and fight,” he said.

"Now I'm not as young as I used to be. And I've had my share of getting beaten up. So I’m tempted, like Candide, to find a private garden to cultivate. But I may still have a little fight left, and I hope you all do, too.”

