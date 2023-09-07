Robbery suspect who eluded capture in a vehicle, on a bike and a sailboat arrested, police say

Authorities say a Vermont armed robbery suspect who eluded capture in the past week in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat has been arrested after he was spotted in a kayak on a river
National & World News
By LISA RATHKE – Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
X

A Vermont armed robbery suspect who police say eluded capture in the past week in a vehicle, on a stolen bike, on foot and in a stolen sailboat was arrested Thursday after he was spotted in a kayak on a river, authorities said.

Eric Edson, 52, was wanted on accusations of a robbery of a store in Burlington on Aug. 24, impeding and assaulting two police officers, and the theft of a sailboat and vehicles, police said.

“Because of the unusualness of Mr. Edson’s various modes of flight, from cars to bikes to paddle boards to sailboats to tractors, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that Mr. Edson is a dangerous person,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Wednesday.

On Aug. 30, Burlington police responded to a man passed out in a running vehicle that matched the description of one used in a robbery a week before, they said. When officers roused him, he fled at a high rate of speed, assaulting both officers with the vehicle, police said.

That evening, he fled police on foot and then on a stolen bicycle before stealing a sailboat on Lake Champlain, police said. Edson was intercepted by the Coast Guard. But after the sailboat rain aground at the base of lakeside cliffs, he fled, authorities said.

Vermont State Police received a tip Thursday that he was spotted in a kayak on the Lamoille River in Georgia, Vermont, about 21 miles (33 kilometers) away from Burlington. Edson landed the kayak, ran away and then jumped into the river and swam to the southern shore, where he was arrested by troopers and game wardens, police said.

Edson was taken to the hospital for evaluation of his injuries from being on the run, state police said. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

An email was sent to police seeking to find out if Edson is being represented by an attorney.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democratic Cobb lawmaker to seek Georgia’s 6th District seat in Congress5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Report: Elton John has left his Atlanta residence after 32 years
6h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Georgia GOP chair seeks to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
8h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff tops Karolina Muchova to reach the US Open final. The match was delayed by a...
8m ago
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the...
8m ago
Climate protester glues feet to floor, interrupting Coco Gauff's US Open semifinal win...
15m ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top