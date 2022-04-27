Rob Kardashian testifies that Blac Chyna put gun to his head

“I just told you it didn’t leave a mark on my face!” Rob Kardashian said. “And the gun to my head two different times during the night didn’t leave a mark to my temple!”

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian watched the testimony from the front row of the gallery, and had no visible reaction.

Chyna testified earlier in the trial that she was never violent toward Rob Kardashian.

She said that on the night of Dec. 14 and the morning of Dec. 15, 2016, the couple had been celebrating the news that “Rob & Chyna” was getting a second season.

The all-night celebration turned into a bitter fight by morning, when he took her phone and shut himself in a closet, looking for evidence of communications with other men, she said.

She testified that earlier in the evening, she had wrapped a phone-charging cord around Rob Kardashian’s neck playfully because he was ignoring her, and picked up a gun he kept around, always unloaded, from a nightstand as a joke.

The chain of events would lead to the end of the relationship, and their show.

Rob Kardashian, 35, the youngest of Kris Jenner's four children with the late Robert Kardashian, has kept a much lower public profile than his mother and sisters. He was mostly an offscreen character, and only occasionally appeared, on the family's reality show.

He broke from the pattern in 2016, spending a year in the limelight before it went bad. He and Chyna began dating in January, announced their engagement in April, announced they were having a child together in May, had their own reality show premiere in September, and had a daughter, Dream, in November.

He testified Wednesday that he felt in retrospect that their love was never real, and that he had been at the “weakest, worst point” in his life when their relationship began.

He said the coupling was “toxic” from the start, and that she beat him at least five times during the yearlong relationship.

“Strangling someone, beating someone, that’s not a family,” he said. “That’s not love to me.”

Rob Kardashian wore a loose-fitting, untucked black dress shirt on the stand. His otherwise dark testimony drew a laugh from most of the courtroom when Ciani suggested that two videos she showed were shot on the same day because he was wearing the same thing.

“That doesn’t mean anything," he said. "I wear the same thing every day.”

Rob Kardashian is not a defendant in this trial. Chyna's allegations against him, stemming from the same incidents, will get a separate trial when this one is done.

Earlier Wednesday, Corey Gamble, a key witness backing up Rob Kardashian's account of the assault, insisted that he saw Chyna punch him and whip him with a phone-charging cord, as Ciani tried to poke holes in his story.

“I said that she attacked him,” testified Gamble, the longtime boyfriend and sometime co-star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner. “What I saw is what I saw.”

Gamble said he rushed to the house the couple was staying in after Kris Jenner got an early morning call from her son, who sounded deeply distressed.

When he arrived, he said, Chyna was holding some sort of metal rod, and threw it down. She rushed toward Rob Kardashian, whipping the phone cord at him then punching him.

“By the time she got to him, she started hitting him," Gamble testified. ”I was able to get in the middle of them two. I even got hit two or three times.”

Gamble said Chyna threw a chair at Rob Kardashian's car as he was leaving, then attempted to pick up a table but Gamble stopped her.

During cross-examination, Ciani had Gamble read from a declaration he submitted in the case two years earlier, in which he said he arrived to find Chyna hitting Rob Kardashian with her fists, but made no mention of any of the objects.

"You didn’t see sufficient to mention the metal rod, the cord or the table?" Ciani asked.

“I don’t know why I didn’t include those details,” Gamble said.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Caption FILE - Kris Jenner, left, and Corey Gamble appear at the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. Gamble testified Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleging they conspired to get her show, “Rob & Chyna,” canceled and ruin her reality TV career. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss Caption FILE - Kris Jenner, left, and Corey Gamble appear at the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. Gamble testified Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleging they conspired to get her show, “Rob & Chyna,” canceled and ruin her reality TV career. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Caption FILE - Corey Gamble, left, and Kris Jenner appear at the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Gamble testified Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleging they conspired to get her show, “Rob & Chyna,” canceled and ruin her reality TV career. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption FILE - Corey Gamble, left, and Kris Jenner appear at the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Gamble testified Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleging they conspired to get her show, “Rob & Chyna,” canceled and ruin her reality TV career. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption In this courtroom artist sketch, television personalities sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are the defendants in the case. Blac Chyna sued them for $100 million after her reality show "Rob & Chyna" was canceled. (Bill Robles via AP) Credit: Bill Robles Credit: Bill Robles Caption In this courtroom artist sketch, television personalities sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are the defendants in the case. Blac Chyna sued them for $100 million after her reality show "Rob & Chyna" was canceled. (Bill Robles via AP) Credit: Bill Robles Credit: Bill Robles

Caption FILE - Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Kris and Kylie Jenner, along with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom as prospective jurors aired their feelings about the famous family and the four women, all defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian's former fiancée Blac Chyna. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption FILE - Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Kris and Kylie Jenner, along with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom as prospective jurors aired their feelings about the famous family and the four women, all defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian's former fiancée Blac Chyna. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption FILE - Kim Kardashian appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption FILE - Kim Kardashian appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption In this courtroom artist sketch, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in the trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP) Credit: Bill Robles Credit: Bill Robles Caption In this courtroom artist sketch, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in the trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP) Credit: Bill Robles Credit: Bill Robles

Caption In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in the trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP) Credit: Bill Robles Credit: Bill Robles Caption In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April, 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in the trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP) Credit: Bill Robles Credit: Bill Robles