Roadside bomb targeting security vehicle kills 7 soldiers in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful roadside bomb struck a security vehicle in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing seven soldiers, the military said, in a sign of increasing violence in the region.

The attack occurred in the Kachhi district of Balochistan province, the military said in a statement. It blamed the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army for the bombing, describing the group as a proxy of India without backing up the claim with any evidence.

It said a clearance operation was underway and “the perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice.”