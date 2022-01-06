Roadies: Bogdanovic scores 36, Jazz beat Nuggets 115-109

Denver again pulled within striking distance on a dunk by Jokic that narrowed the deficit to 113-109 with 44.3 seconds to play, but Bogdanovic made a pair of free throws in the final moments and the Nuggets failed to score again.

The Jazz led 57-56 at halftime, fueled by Bogdanovic, who had 19 points in the first two quarters.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Bogdanovic’s previous season high was 27 points against Philadelphia on Nov. 16. … F Joe Ingles was ruled out after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. … C Hassan Whiteside missed a third consecutive game because of a concussion. … C Rudy Gobert was held out with left shoulder inflammation. … F Eric Paschall rejoined the team after missing the previous four games to tend to personal matters.

Nuggets: C Vlatko Cancar is out indefinitely after breaking his right foot during Monday’s loss at Dallas. … Denver coach Michael Malone remains sidelined because of health and safety protocols, along with F Jeff Green and F Zeke Nnaji.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Continue their five-game road trip at Toronto on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Caption Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives against Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Caption Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, works past Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Denver. The Jazz won 115-109. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Caption Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic argues for a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Denver. The Jazz won 115-109. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Caption Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton, right, looks to pass the ball as Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Denver. The Jazz won 115-109. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Caption Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, right, and center Nikola Jokic defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Caption Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson checks the overhead scoreboard as he and forward Bojan Bogdanovic head to the bench during a timeout in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)