Road warrior Bob Dylan returns to stage — at least on film

As he began, two women sat in tables in front of him, smoking and taking drinks from beer bottles. When he performed “I'll Be Your Baby Tonight,” the women flanked the white-coated Dylan onstage, staring emotionless at the camera.

Dylan concentrated on material from early in his career, including infrequently performed numbers like “Queen Jane Approximately” or “Wicked Messenger.” His luminous version of “Forever Young” was the best-known of the 13-song performance. A version of “What Was it You Wanted” from the 1989 album “Oh Mercy” was the only song originally released later than the early 1970s.

He didn't speak to his online audience. After a stark version of “It's All Over Now, Baby Blue,” the performance was over in less than an hour, giving it the feel of the first part of something more. Dylan hasn't announced any further appearances on Veep.com, and hasn't said when he is returning to the road.