Road rage shooting in LA leaves 1 dead, shuts down Interstate 5 for hours

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An apparent road rage shooting during rush hour traffic in southern California killed one person and injured another, authorities said Friday.

The shooting, which was reported Thursday just after 4 p.m., closed down the northbound lanes of the Interstate 5 freeway running through northeast Los Angeles for several hours.

The California Highway Patrol, the state police agency, said the two men suspected to be involved in the shooting were able to drive off, according to a preliminary investigation.