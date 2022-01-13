RNC threatens to boycott commission's presidential debates

The commission said in a statement that it deals directly with candidates who qualify for participation in its debates.

“The CPD’s plans for 2024 will be based on fairness, neutrality and a firm commitment to help the American public learn about the candidates and the issues,” it said.

It remains unclear what would take the debates' place if the Republican candidate were to boycott. The televised events provide voters with their only opportunity to see the candidates appear side-by-side, and force those running to weigh in on a wide variety of domestic and foreign policy topics.

RNC spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said the party is seeking a potential alternative debate partner.

While the RNC has the ability to change many party rules between its quadrennial conventions, final say on whether to participate in the commission-sponsored debates will fall on the GOP’s eventual 2024 nominee. The nominee usually effectively controls the convention, which could easily strip the rule drafted by party insiders if the nominee believes it is in their interest to attend the debates.

The commission was established in 1987 “to ensure, for the benefit of the American electorate, that general election debates between or among the leading candidates for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States are a permanent part of the electoral process," the nonprofit writes on its website.

After the 2012 presidential cycle, the RNC took on a more formal role in the primary debate process, including sponsoring debates in partnership with selected media outlets. As a condition of participation, candidates for the nomination had to agree not to attend any unsanctioned debates.

After CNBC’s hosting of an October 2015 debate drew criticism from the candidates for poor management and “gotcha” questions designed to instigate clashes between the candidates, the RNC announced that it would ban NBC and its affiliates from hosting primary debates going forward.

Before the 2020 presidential debates, the RNC and the Trump campaign worked in public and behind the scenes to influence the selection of the debate hosts. Still, Trump voiced complaints that selected moderators were biased again him.

__

Colvin reported from New York.