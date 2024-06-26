Rivian shares soar on massive cash injection from Volkswagen, starting immediately with $1 billion

“Not only is this partnership expected to bring our software and associated zonal architecture to an even broader market through Volkswagen Group’s global reach, but this partnership also is expected to help secure our capital needs for substantial growth,” Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in a prepared statement.

Both companies expect to lower their costs per vehicle produced while ramping up scale.

Rivian plans to license existing intellectual property rights to the joint venture, allowing Volkswagen Group to use Rivian's existing electrical architecture and software platform.

“Our customers benefit from the targeted partnership with Rivian to create a leading technology architecture," Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume said. “Through our cooperation, we will bring the best solutions to our vehicles faster and at lower cost.”

Vehicles using the technology produced by the joint venture, first announced late Tuesday, are expected to be launched in the second half of the decade.

Rivian, based in Irvine, California, made a splash during its stock market debut in 2021 as company shares spiked 53% and its market value neared $86 billion, greater than that of Ford and just below General Motors.

Investors were searching for the next up-and-comer in the electric vehicle market, and Rivian already had some big-name backers.

Rivian landed a contract with Amazon.com to produce 100,000 electric delivery vans, and a half-billion dollars from Ford.

But Rivian has yet to turn a profit, and its stock has fallen from its lofty highs of a few years ago. To conserve cash, Rivian paused construction on a $5 billion electric truck plant in Georgia. Rivian said in March that there was no timetable for restarting work on the plant.

The joint venture with Volkswagen could be the jolt that's needed and Wedbush’s Dan Ives called the agreement a game changer for Rivian.

“Rivian will leverage this opportunity by utilizing this robust capital roadmap to support future growth while vertically integrating its software platform and electrical architecture while achieving further cost savings and deliver improved vehicles down the line,” Ives said Wednesday in a research note.

