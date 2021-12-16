Rivian praises Georgia's education system, resources, talent

State and local authorities didn't immediately release information about what incentives were offered to the company. Kemp said incentives are a significant part of any deal like this where states are competing for a major project, but Georgia had more to offer.

“There's a lot of states that can give cash, incentives and other things, but if you don't have a good site, if you don't have good logistics and if you especially don't have a good workforce, none of that matters,” he told reporters after the announcement. “What I sold to them was speed to market and workforce.”

The plant is to be located on a 2,000-acre (809-hectare) site in Morgan and Walton counties, east of Atlanta along Interstate 20, the company said.

With cash on hand after it went public on Nov. 10 with an $11.9 billion stock offering, Rivian's $95 billion market value is greater than that of either General Motors or Ford. It currently plans two models for consumers: the R1T pickup with a base price of $67,500 and the R1S SUV, with a base price of $70,000. The truck was recently named Motor Trend’s 2022 truck of the year.

Rivian is a startup manufacturer of electric trucks and commercial delivery vans. It’s expanding at a breakneck pace that some analysts see as risky, trying to claim electric vehicle market share before traditional automakers such as Ford and GM and electric vehicle leader Tesla can lock up the market.

The company argues that electric vehicle adoption is at the “tipping point” and it is well positioned for success because trucks and SUVs have long been the most profitable vehicles sold. But some analysts question whether it needs another plant besides the former Mitsubishi plant in Illinois, that Rivian bought for $16 million in 2017. Rivian says it has a yearly capacity of 150,000 vehicles, but is looking to expand there as well.

Ford and GM plan to start selling their own electric pickup trucks in the next year or two, while Tesla also plans a new pickup. That’s part of a wave of electric vehicle investment, with SK’s $5 billion battery plant northeast of Atlanta just one example. Ford announced in September it would spend $11.4 billion to build three battery factories and an assembly plant in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The LMC Automotive consulting firm expects U.S. sales of new fully electric vehicles to hit nearly 400,000 this year, nearly double last year’s figures. But they still make up only about 2.6% of sales. The firm expects sales to grow to more than 730,000 next year and more than 2 million by 2025. Even at 2 million, EV sales still would be only about 12% of U.S. new vehicle sales.

Caption Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, flanked by a Rivian electric trucks, announces that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, flanked by a Rivian electric trucks, announces that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, right, gets a tour of a Rivian electric truck from Rivian executive Vice President of facilities Jimmy Knauf during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, right, gets a tour of a Rivian electric truck from Rivian executive Vice President of facilities Jimmy Knauf during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption The East Atlanta Mega Site in Social Circle, Ga., is shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Electric truck maker Rivian Automotive announced plans plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant, projected to employ 7,500 workers, on the site east of Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption The East Atlanta Mega Site in Social Circle, Ga., is shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Electric truck maker Rivian Automotive announced plans plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant, projected to employ 7,500 workers, on the site east of Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore